Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.06 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8,495.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,507 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,911,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $172.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.90 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.