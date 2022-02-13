Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. 2,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHOJY. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

