iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HEWG opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEWG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

