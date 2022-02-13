iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HEWG opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $34.02.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.