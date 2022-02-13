Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Down 1.7%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.36 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 96.36 ($1.30). 7,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 48,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:IHC)
