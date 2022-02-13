Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Down 1.7%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.36 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 96.36 ($1.30). 7,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 48,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

