Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $201.90 and last traded at $201.90. 32 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.96.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pao Novatek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.56.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

