Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.09

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 2077331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

