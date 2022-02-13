BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Critical Contrast

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Turing and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75 BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88

Turing currently has a consensus target price of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 44.15%. BTRS has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.03%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Turing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Turing and BTRS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 8.60 $79.28 million N/A N/A BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.91) -6.63

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A BTRS N/A -20.15% -12.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Turing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turing beats BTRS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

