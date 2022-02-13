Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.77. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

