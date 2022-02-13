$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.34. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $10.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $13.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

MA opened at $369.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.40 and a 200 day moving average of $354.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 973,058 shares of company stock valued at $338,531,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,844,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

