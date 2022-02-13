Brokerages Expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also posted earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $11.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Shares of CM opened at $127.99 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

