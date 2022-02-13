Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 289,974 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,974 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.