Voya Investment Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 37.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

