Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow Sells 3,084 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $12,397.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,878 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $20,708.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

