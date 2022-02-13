Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $17,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $15,255.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $18,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

