Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $17,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $15,255.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99.
Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21.
Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
