Axa S.A. Acquires 112,926 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,926 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 193,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 over the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $16.20 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

