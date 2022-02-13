Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 103.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Sunrun by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RUN opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.
In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $320,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,642 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sunrun
SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.
