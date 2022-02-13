Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,135,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,827,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 875.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after buying an additional 1,147,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

