Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,135,352 Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,135,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,578,000.

Shares of BATS:LVHI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

