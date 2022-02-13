Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $29,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,635,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after buying an additional 2,232,992 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4,138.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,086,000 after buying an additional 2,057,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NYSE:NIO opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

