GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Asana by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,503,733 shares of company stock valued at $483,698,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

