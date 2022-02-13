GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,227 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $755,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,386,000 after acquiring an additional 251,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 286,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 264,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

