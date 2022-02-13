9,610 Shares in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after acquiring an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $41.69 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

