GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter worth $2,141,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $446.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

