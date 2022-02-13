TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 15.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 755,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 8.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,497,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 126.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,911,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZPS opened at $9.75 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.