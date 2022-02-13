Natixis Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $179.39 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.73 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.15.

