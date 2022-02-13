Natixis Takes $1.16 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,482,000 after acquiring an additional 278,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after buying an additional 273,448 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,079,000 after buying an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after buying an additional 537,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

