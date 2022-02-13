The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,617 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock worth $4,001,198. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIG opened at $81.29 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.