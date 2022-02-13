Adam M. Kriger Sells 1,100 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $20,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $901.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.
About Funko
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
