Adam M. Kriger Sells 1,100 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $20,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $901.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

