IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 2.1%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.19. Approximately 2,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40.

Get IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQSU. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.