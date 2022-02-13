Natixis Purchases New Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 89,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

COO opened at $394.00 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.05 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.15.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.