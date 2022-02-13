BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 419.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after buying an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,681,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $72.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.