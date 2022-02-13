Natixis Purchases Shares of 7,108 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.75 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day moving average is $218.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.