8,201 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 558.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $181.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.91 and a 200-day moving average of $193.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

