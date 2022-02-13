Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 7,156 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

