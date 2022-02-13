Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $219,000 Investment in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFIB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $105,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of AFIB opened at $1.95 on Friday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 40,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acutus Medical Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.