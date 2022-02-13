Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 27,567 Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMED opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

