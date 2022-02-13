Trexquant Investment LP Has $233,000 Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 52.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Seer were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Seer by 249.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Seer during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEER opened at $16.40 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $1,655,517. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

