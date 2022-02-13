Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Stock Price Up 5%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05). Approximately 14,228,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,057,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.68 ($0.05).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of £35.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS)
Featured Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.