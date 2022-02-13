Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Stock Price Up 5%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05). Approximately 14,228,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,057,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.68 ($0.05).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of £35.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Bidstack Group alerts:

About Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.