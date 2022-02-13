CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Shares Up 3.3%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 56,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 102,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$39.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,837,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$964,834.66.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

