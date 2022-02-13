Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE VVV opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 544,139 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

