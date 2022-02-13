Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lear by 27,995.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lear by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 252,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

