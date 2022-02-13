Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading 3.3% Higher

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.10). 17,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 236,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($2.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) target price on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Boku from GBX 260 ($3.52) to GBX 270 ($3.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The company has a market capitalization of £458.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.57.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

