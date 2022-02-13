PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

PETQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

PETQ stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,083 shares of company stock worth $1,367,720 in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

