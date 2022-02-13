Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declines By 88.8%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
