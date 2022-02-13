Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declines By 88.8%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.22.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

