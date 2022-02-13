Barclays Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $148.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price upped by Barclays from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.75.

NYSE:CVX opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,582 shares of company stock worth $75,879,165 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

