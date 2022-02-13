Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TYIDY opened at $79.39 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32.

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

