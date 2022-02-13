Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

KYMR stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 95,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,885.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

