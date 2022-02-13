Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,100 shares, an increase of 279.6% from the January 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,457.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TOSBF opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

