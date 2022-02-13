Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KURA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $438,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

