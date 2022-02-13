9,187 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHLB opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

